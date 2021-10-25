GATE CITY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday morning crash in Scott County.
The VSP went to a single-vehicle crash 7:30 a.m. on Route 71. A VSP release states the driver, Christopher R. Hackney, 28, of Gate City, died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, officials said.
Hackney was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma south on the Nickelsville Highway when the truck ran off the right side of the road. Officials said the driver overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again, struck a driveway and turned over several times.
The crash remains under investigation.