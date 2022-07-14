KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools on Thursday afternoon announced Will Cordell as the new director of alternative learning for Cora Cox Academy, effective immediately.
Previously, Cordell has served as an assistant principal of the career and technical education (CTE) program at Volunteer High School.
He has also been a principal at Pathways Alternative School, a physical education teacher, behavior modification and intervention teacher, special education teacher and has coached girls basketball, football, baseball and golf, all with Hawkins County Schools.
“We are excited to have someone with the background and experience of Mr. Cordell to lead the future of Cora Cox Academy.” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release.
Cordell holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a minor in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in educational administration and an education specialist degree from Union College.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with the Cora Cox Academy staff to continue positively impacting the students of Kingsport City Schools,” Cordell said in the release.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.