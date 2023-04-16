Riverview cleanup

The volunteers shown here were among the almost 75 people walking the Riverview neighborhood who were joined by trash collectors and technicians from the Garbage Collection Division of Kingsport Public Works Saturday for the Riverview cleanup.

KINGSPORT — You could tell something was in the air on a cool, crisp Saturday morning — the birds singing, the May flowers bobbing in the breeze a few weeks early. Also, you could hear the slow marching and chatter of an army of friends and neighbors, ready to collect trash and litter blowing across the streets.

It was the Riverview neighborhood’s biannual community makeover. For more than 30 years, litter and trash that have blighted the streets and grassy areas has been gathered, almost in a ritual, to be given to Kingsport’s garbage collectors and carried off to the landfill, where the refuse should have gone in the first place.

