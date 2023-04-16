The volunteers shown here were among the almost 75 people walking the Riverview neighborhood who were joined by trash collectors and technicians from the Garbage Collection Division of Kingsport Public Works Saturday for the Riverview cleanup.
KINGSPORT — You could tell something was in the air on a cool, crisp Saturday morning — the birds singing, the May flowers bobbing in the breeze a few weeks early. Also, you could hear the slow marching and chatter of an army of friends and neighbors, ready to collect trash and litter blowing across the streets.
It was the Riverview neighborhood’s biannual community makeover. For more than 30 years, litter and trash that have blighted the streets and grassy areas has been gathered, almost in a ritual, to be given to Kingsport’s garbage collectors and carried off to the landfill, where the refuse should have gone in the first place.
“Litter and trash are problems for every community,” says Sharon Hayes, executive director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful. “It’s everybody’s problem, and on this beautiful Saturday, people from all walks of life, from young people to folks in their 80s and 90s came out to collect the trash and keep the anti-litter bandwagon rolling.”
They came out in record numbers.
“We had about 75 people walking the Riverview neighborhood, with about 50 trash collectors and technicians from the Garbage Collection Division of Kingsport Public Works.”
It was a record number for this twice-a-year event.
“We actually ran out of supplies,” Hayes says. “Ran out of trash grabbers and safety vests. Luckily we had enough trash bags and gloves. The lack of trash grabbers forced some of our volunteers to have to bend over to pick up the litter, and we’re sorry about that.”
Nobody knows yet how many tons of litter and garbage were collected Saturday. Apparently, there was enough to keep the neighborhood collectors busy.
“Oh Lord, yeah,” says Chris Bentley, foreman with Kingsport’s Garbage Collection Division. “There were about 50 people walking in the neighborhood, and everybody had a full bag. It’s not just the litter you see ... along the railroad tracks, in behind bushes. It’s the litter that you don’t see that causes the blight and you realize exactly how much is hidden from sight. Sometimes, it’s just plain carelessness and a disregard for the proper way of doing things. Some people will throw trash and litter right beside the garbage can, when just a little more effort would get it inside the can. It can be frustrating sometimes.”
A milestone was reached on Saturday. Nobody stumbled across any discarded hypodermic needles.
“That is a good thing,” says Johnnie Mae Swagerty, executive director of South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc. “We try to get the message out to our kids in the New Vision Youth group out here picking up trash to not touch a discarded needle ... to call an adult and let them retrieve it safely. It was good that this year there were no needles thrown down by some of the people who need help with their addictions.”
Hayes says the calendar is still open for any neighborhood to organize a litter pickup campaign.
“It’s never too late to get on the anti-litter bandwagon,” she says. “Keep Kingsport Beautiful will gladly donate trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests. ... We’ll even help you organize a cleanup Saturday.”
“You wouldn’t want someone to trash your backyard,” she says, “so why would you want to trash your neighborhood? We appreciate the volunteers who came out to make a difference. I think they did.”
Sponsors of the Riverview Neighborhood Spring Litter and Trash Pickup event were AEP and Keep Kingsport Beautiful. Volunteers came from agencies that included the New Vision Youth group; Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority; South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc.; Kingsport Public Works; Kingsport Parks and Recreation; Kingsport Chamber of Commerce; Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center; ACS Probation and Parole; the Dobyns-Bennett girls track team; the D-B Leadership class; Celebration Church; and a few Riverview friends and neighbors.