Maria Aramburu, an advisory board member for Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, and her friend, America Alcayaga, kick off the Red Kettle Campaign in Kingsport by volunteering to ring bells at Ben Franklin. Board members also manned the kettles at Hobby Lobby and Belk throughout the day.
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children.
Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport volunteered as bell ringers at three sites throughout the day on Friday to kick off the campaign, which hits full stride on Saturday with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area.
This year’s Red Kettle goal in Kingsport is $125,000, Capt. Aaron Abram announced earlier this month. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in the Tri-Cities, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs and disaster response.
The iconic red kettles are manned daily, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for Thanksgiving). Or at least that’s the goal.
Volunteers are critical partners in helping Salvation Army fulfill its mission and accomplish all that needs to be done, especially during the holiday season.
“We are so grateful to our committed volunteers,” said Abram. “We hope everyone will consider giving even just a few hours of their time this season and give back to the community through The Salvation Army. We can’t do it without you. Our volunteers are truly the army behind the Army.”
The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers throughout the Tri-Cities from now through Dec. 24. Every volunteer hour of bell ringing raises enough money to put food on the table for 13 people.
“For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season,” said Major Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army.
Signing up as a volunteer bell ringer is easy. Interested individuals or groups can go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, date and time they would like to ring.
“You can ring with a friend, bring your family, or split your shift with co-workers or your church group. All are welcome,” Gilliam said.
“If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season,” Abram said.
To learn more about how you can support The Salva- tion Army this Christmas, visit www.SalvationArmy TriCities.org.