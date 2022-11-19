KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children.

Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport volunteered as bell ringers at three sites throughout the day on Friday to kick off the campaign, which hits full stride on Saturday with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area.

