GATE CITY — Volunteers are needed to restore the historic Estil Cemetery in Gate City.
The town’s cemetery committee expects the restoration project to begin in the spring. The process will include the removal of trees along the fence line, repair or replacement of the fence surrounding the cemetery, tombstone cleaning, repair and documentation.
“I and the town council are very excited about the work to restore and enhance the look of the Estil Cemetery,” said Bob Richards, mayor of Gate City. “It is our desire to promote the cemetery as a location visitors, especially those interested in history, would want to visit while in our town or area. We want it to be a place the citizens of Gate City can take pride in.”
History
Located on Sherman Street, Estil Cemetery contains headstones dating back to 1814. In 1981, the Estil Cemetery Association was formed to maintain and care for the cemetery.
On April 7, 2016, the association conveyed the cemetery property to the town of Gate City, along with $128,125 in funds to be used for maintenance and care of the property. The town has maintained the cemetery since 2016 under its own budget, without use of the funds that were conveyed with the property.
The funds from the Estil Cemetery Association have been in an investment account since 2016. The account has earned $5,250 in interest and now has a balance of $133,376.
Keeping it up
Last year, Timothy Pendergrass of Gate City volunteered much of his time to clean and care for the tombstones.
His passion and love of history didn’t go unnoticed by the town, but his passing on Dec. 1 left a need for other volunteers to take up the restoration.
Debbie Cooper, Pendergrass’ sister, was present during the Dec. 8 Gate City Town Council meeting, during which Mayor Bob Richards and the town council recognized Pendergrass’ work. Now, the town’s cemetery committee has been tasked with restoring the property.
The committee met with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) on Dec. 9. DHR gave the committee guidance on cleaning and repairing the tombstones, some of which are made of cast iron. The committee is currently seeking vendors and volunteers to aid in the restoration process.
How to help
If you would like to help with the project by volunteering, contact Gate City Town Hall at (276) 386-3831.