KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is hosting a neighborhood cleanup in the Lynn Garden community this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash, remove debris and help with the beautification efforts. Civic groups, school and church organizations, Scout troops, businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to be a part of this event.
It’s also a great opportunity for students who are looking for community service hours for honors programs and scholarship requirements to come out and participate.
The Lynn Garden cleanup is sponsored by Republic Services and is being supported by the city’s public works department. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers.
Neighborhood groups/associations, churches, schools and businesses are encouraged to organize a cleanup event in their neighborhood. If you contact Keep Kingsport Beautiful, you’ll receive free supplies for just such an event.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the City of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has won more than 70 national, state and environmental awards. Its mission is to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.