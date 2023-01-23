Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help.
The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two of its upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South Conference event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the Appalachian Athletic Conference event Feb. 9-11. Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the final day has an evening session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump said virtually anyone can do the job. All you have to do is stand behind the diving block and push the button on a stopwatch.
“We have a few timekeepers, at least five or six, but if we can get some more then we’ll be able to meet our needs,” Gump said. “Even if you can’t do every single day and can just do one session, it still helps us tremendously.”
As volunteers, the timekeepers would not be paid for their services. However, Gump said the KAC typically provides its volunteers with snacks in the morning and a dinner option during the evening session.
In addition, these events offer an opportunity for students to earn volunteer hours for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
The KAC has hosted the co-ed, collegiate Mid-South and AAC events since 2017. The Mid-South event is expected to have about 250 competitors and the AAC a little more than 100 competitors.