KINGSPORT — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade had to be a little creative this year.
How can you celebrate Dr. King’s life and message, all the while keeping folks safe from the coronavirus? By having a “virtual” parade.
“It was unique, it was challenging, but everything came together,” said Bishop Ronnie Collins on the creation of a “virtual” parade video.
The video is about 27 minutes long — the length of a typical MLK parade in Kingsport — and includes tons of pictures from previous parades with spiritual music playing in the background. It also has some video footage, pictures of Dr King, and a few messages from Collins.
Collins, who has helped organize the annual MLK parade in downtown Kingsport the past 21 years, said the theme of this year’s event was “Our Past & Where Do We Go from Here?”
“I’ve watched it several times to get it in my spirit and it is absolutely indicative of what we’ve done — the whole theme of love, hope, unity, inclusion and non-violence. All of those things over last 20 years,” Collins said. “We’re going to push love in spite of all the hate going on right now.”
Many people on both sides of the political spectrum are upset and the country is in turmoil. While battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins said, the country has also seen allegations of fraud in the presidential election, a riot at the Capitol earlier this month and the death of George Floyd and others last year.
“We’re still going to continue forth, continue to try and see the dream manifested and that it becomes a reality and comes to fruition,” Collins said. “We are excited this year we’re able to still, in spite of COVID, that we literally can make a difference in people’s lives and send that same message out like we have the past 20 years.”
The virtual parade was presented by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism and East Tennessee District Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. If you’d like to watch the video, you can do so by visiting www.youtube.com/user/rcollinsj316/videos.