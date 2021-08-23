The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Scott County.
At 6:47 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 23 near the 6 mile-marker.
A 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 23 when it lost control, ran off the left side of the road and through the median. It continued traveling through the northbound lanes and off the roadway, where it rolled down the embankment and came to rest on Daniel Boone Road.
The driver, Lonnie H. Lane, Jr., 80, of Somerville, Ohio, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.