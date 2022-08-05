N1907P26008C

The traditional ‘back-to-school’ sales tax holiday this weekend gives Virginians a financial break when they buy clothing, school supplies and certain other items.

 Metro Creative

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced the dates of Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend: Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7.

The tax holiday started at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video