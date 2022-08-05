RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced the dates of Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend: Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7.
The tax holiday started at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
During the period, Virginians can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and energy efficient appliances for home or personal use.
Purchases can be made without sales tax at qualifying stores or via online, mail order or telephone.
“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Our administration will continue to stand up for parents trying to buy school supplies for their children, Virginians preparing for upcoming weather-related events, and families struggling with the cost of living challenges. Building on the record tax relief for Virginians in this year’s budget, lowering the cost of living remains a top priority for my administration as we work together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“The sales tax holiday benefits both businesses and consumers,” said Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings. “And, with inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever.”
Eligible items include:
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
• Qualified school supplies — $20 or less per item
• Qualified clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
• Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item
• Gas-powered chainsaws — $350 or less per item
• Chainsaw accessories — $60 or less per item
• Other specified hurricane preparedness items — $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
• Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use — $2,500 or less per item
Online – item lists and retailer information
https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/GetFile.cfm?File=C:%5CTownHall%5Cdocroot%5CGuidanceDocs%5C161%5CGDoc_TAX_6649_v2.pdf
