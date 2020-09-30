PENNINGTON GAP — Federal prison employees and members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are seeking answers from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons about its transfer of COVID-19-positive inmates to the U.S. Penitentiary in Lee County.
Brian Shoemaker, a corrections officer at U.S. Penitentiary Lee and president of Local 1405, American Federation of Government Employees Council of Prisons, said Tuesday that the local’s approximately 300 members are concerned about transfers of COVID-19-positive inmates to the prison in September.
Shoemaker said that seven inmates brought to the prison since last week tested positive for infection upon arrival. Two positive inmates arrived last week, he said, and five more positive inmates arrived Monday night.
“Institutions in the Bureau are eaten up with (COVID-19), and they’re sending cases into a COVID-free prison population,” Shoemaker said.
Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Ninth District Rep. Morgan Griffith were among nine legislators who sent a letter to the federal Department of Justice’s Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz last week asking for answers about inmate transfers during the pandemic.
The legislators cited “troubling reports of conditions at Virginia facilities and a four-month delayed response” from the Bureau of Prisons in asking for ongoing remote inspections during the pandemic. The letter focused on USP Lee and on the federal correctional center in Petersburg.
According to a statement on Friday from Warner, he, Kaine, Griffith and Rep. A. Donald McEachin asked Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal in May about problems at the Virginia sites but waited four months for an answer they claim contradicted reports of conditions.
“Our offices have received numerous reports from employees and families of incarcerated individuals regarding the spread of COVID-19 and allegations of deteriorating health and safety conditions within both facilities,” the letter stated. “… Currently no Virginia facility is included in the (Inspector General) remote inspections list even as the number of COVID-19 cases have increased.”
While the Lee County prison had seen no COVID-19 outbreak for most of the pandemic, the letter stated, at least one positive inmate arrived at Lee on Sept. 9.
The legislators also cited reports of a lack of personal protective equipment for staff and inmates at the Virginia facilities “despite the contradictory claim by BOP that they have enough PPE at their facilities.”
“Further, we are concerned that neither facility has taken adequate steps to distance those who have tested positive for COVID-19 from the general population,” the letter added.
The letter also cited “disturbing reports” of spoiled food, declining quantity of food and limited inmate access to recreation, exercise and phones.
USP Lee spokesperson Noell Mollica on Tuesday said comment would have to come from the Bureau of Prison in response to written questions. The Times News reached out to the Bureau on Tuesday.
While Virginia Department of Health daily reports had not reported recent outbreaks in correction settings, three outbreaks at unspecified correctional facilities had been reported since the pandemic officially began in March. Within the LENOWISCO Health District, there are three state correctional facilities: Red Onion State Prison near Pound, Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap and Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn. The Duffield Regional Jail serves the three counties and the city in the district. USP Lee and its associated prison camp make up the fifth correctional site in the district.
VDH spokesperson Bernard Hill said on Tuesday that while the state prisons and the regional jail report cases to the department, he was not sure how USP Lee or the Bureau of Prisons have responded to state health data requests.
Shoemaker said Lee houses approximately 1,300 inmates, with about 400 total staff working at the prison. He said LENOWISCO Health District officials had told him earlier during the pandemic that they were concerned about an outbreak at Lee. He said that in response to union queries about what the Bureau was going to do regarding the pandemic, “We’re going to keep receiving inmates.”
“They could do a better job of testing and quarantining inmates,” Shoemaker said.
Until recent inmate cases started appearing, Shoemaker said that some prison staff had tested positive due to community spread in the region. Quarantine measures had kept the disease from spreading to Lee inmates.
“We’re waiting to see what they tell our congressional delegation,” Shoemaker said.