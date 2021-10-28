RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications for heating fuel assistance through Friday, Nov. 12.
Fuel assistance offsets the cost of heating expenses for eligible households and can be used for delivery and installation charges as well as connection or reconnection fees. The program is funded by the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program federal block grant and administered through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program, which provides state support to assist low-income households in meeting their immediate home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood.
To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed $1,610. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,313.
Eligible households can apply online, by telephone and at all local departments of social services.
To apply online, visit CommonHelp at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov. Families and individuals can also apply through their local department of social services or apply by telephone by contacting the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.