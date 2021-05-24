BIG STONE GAP — The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will hold a public listening session on June 8 to receive public comment on the Reenergize Southwest Virginia initiative.
Reenergize Southwest Virginia aims to better diversify the economy of southwest Virginia. The listening session stems from legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that repealed the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and the Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit. The legislation also directed DMME to lead a workgroup and provide a report to the General Assembly as to how the Commonwealth can provide economic transition support to the coalfield region. Public comment gathered from these meetings will be used in the final report.
The listening session will be at Mountain Empire Community College’s Goodloe Center on June 8 at 6 p.m.
DMME spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said area residents can attend the in-person session or submit comments through:
• WebEx: https://covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e81d7b6a6ad8bd25df7d3b0e3d0f54283
• email: reenergizeswva@dmme.virginia.gov
• Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website: https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/ViewNotice.cfm?GNid=1257
• mail: ATTN: Reenergize SWVA
Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, 3405 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Comments will be accepted through September 30, 2021. Two additional public listening sessions will be announced later.
For more information, contact: Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager, at tarah.kesterston@dmme.virginia.gov or by phone at (276) 356-3405. Or contact Michael Skiffington, director of policy and planning at mike.skiffington@dmme.virginia.gov, pr by phone at (804) 370-1833