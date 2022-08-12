POUND — Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs.
Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Wednesday.
The announcement follows the July 28 flash flooding that submerged several areas in and around Pound. Kesterson said the 15 foot-deep void — opened near two homes on Sunnyvale Farms Road — will be filled as part of a $137,700 AML grant. Contractor McFall Excavation will use concrete and grout to fill the hole.
The mine where the void happened operated about 60-70 years ago, Kesterson said.
The second incident involves an access road washout affecting two homes on Bowser Hollow Road. Kesterson said that was caused by erosion from a nearby 1970s surface mine operation.
C&S Construction and Excavating Inc. is working in Pound using a $65,000 AML grant to restore the access road. build drainage controls and two culverts.
The Bowser Hollow project also includes upgrades to an existing ditch to improve erosion control from the former surface mine. Stone will also be placed along the streambank and the road will be graded and resurfaced.
“Both of these issues put residents in danger,” said Department of Energy Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker. “Public safety is our first priority at Virginia Energy so we were able to get crews to the site quickly to fix these problems. Heavy rainfall often increases the impact of issues caused by abandoned mine lands so it is not uncommon for our team to receive several calls after.”
While not related to the AML projects, the Virginia Department of Transportation is still working on reconstruction of Route 630 in the Almira community near Pound. VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl said about 20 sections along the route will need work including restoring road shoulders and replacing pipes under the road.
A section of road leading to the Route 630 bridge was washed away in the July 28 flooding, although VDOT crews were able to construct temporary one-lane access at the site.
Earl said VDOT crews will be repairing sections along 630 and other flood-affected roads in Wise and Dickenson counties based on severity of damage and not just one road at a time.
Boil warning lifted
The Wise County Public Service Authority lifted a boil warning for the Indian Creek section of Pound on Thursday afternoon.
