Wise County post-flood - Route 630

Virginia Department of Transportation crews place fill rock in a washed-out section of Route 630 in the Almira community near Pound on July 29.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

POUND — Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs.

Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Wednesday.

