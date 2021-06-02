WISE — Virginia voters wanting to cast early ballots in the June Democratic gubernatorial primary have until Saturday.
Voters choosing to participate in the primary have three options to cast their ballots in the June 8 primary. Republican delegates selected their candidates in May for the November 2021 gubernatorial race.
Early, qualified, registered voters can go to their local general registrar’s office through Friday, June 4 during regular office hours to cast primary ballots. In addition, offices will be open Saturday, June 5 for early voting.
Voters having requested absentee ballots by the May 28 deadline can mail their ballots or return them in person to their local registrar’s office or to any in-person voting location by 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than June 8 and received by the registrar’s office by Friday, June 11 at noon.
In-person voting on June 8 runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all regular polling places. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot but should not get out of line before voting.
For information on which polling place to cast a vote, check online at http://vote.elections.virginia.gov or contact your local general registrar’s office.
The Democratic primary ballot includes:
Governor:
• Former Virginia Gov. Terry R. McAuliffe
• Charles County state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan
• Former Prince William County state Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy
• Manassas state Del. Lee J. Carter
• Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax
Lt. Governor
• Hala S. Ayala
• Former Roanoke state Del. S. “Sam” Rasoul
• Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan
• Fairfax County attorney and advocate Sean A. Perryman
• Alexandria state Del. Mark H. Levine
• Federal nonprofits group advisor and Arlington County resident Xavier JaMar Warren
Attorney General
• Norfolk state Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones
• Incumbent Va. Attorney General Mark R. Herring
Fauquier County state Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman will appear on the lieutenant governor ballot, but she withdrew her candidacy in April. Signs at polling places will remind voters of that change.
In May, Republican delegates to a statewide distributed convention picked a slate of candidates with former investment firm owner Glenn Youngkin for governor; former state Del. Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Virginia Beach state Del. Jason Miyares for attorney general.
For more information on voting in the Democratic primary, including locations and office hours, contact:
Norton:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Lee County:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
Scott County:
Weekdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 68 a.m. – 4 p.m.
382 Jones St # 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Wise County:
Weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center), (276) 328-8331