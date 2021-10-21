Local news logo
Staff reports

WISE — The Virginia Council on Environmental Justice will visit Wise County on Monday to meet and hold a community town hall.

According to Council Member Taysha DeVaughan, the council will hold a formal meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center’s Lakewood View Room at UVA Wise.

During the day, the council will tour a mountaintop removal site at Black Mountain.

Council will host a Southwest Regional Town Hall for Environmental Justice and Frontline Communities from 5-7 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center, 306 Wood Ave. in Big Stone Gap.

For more information, visit online: www.naturalresources.virginia.gov/initiatives/environmental-justice/