Kingsport Public Library

The Kingsport Public Library was built in 1931 and was last renovated in 1993. Five of seven Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they supported using federal money on the library.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen.

Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."

