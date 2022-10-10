KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen.
Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
The free event will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s first floor auditorium, 400 Broad St.
Quillen’s novel "Hiding Ezra," published in 2014 from Little Creek Books, was a finalist in the DANA Awards competition, and a chapter of the novel is included in the new scholarly study of Appalachian dialect just published by the University of Kentucky Press entitled "Talking Appalachian."
Quillen lives and farms on Early Autumn Farm in Scott County. She is also a musician, playing guitar, mandolin, piano, dulcimer, autoharp, bass and bodhran, and she recently began writing songs.
“We want to provide a platform to local authors to connect with the public,” said Librarian Kate Woodworth. “The authors represent a variety of genres so the community can experience a wide range of literary interests.”
The Behind the Book series features discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their books.
The series is sponsored by the Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
An upcoming Behind the Book series will feature Jesse Graves. For more information about the series, please visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call (423) 224-2539.
