RICHMOND — Customers will be able to purchase spirits, mixers and Virginia wines from Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores on July 4 until 6 p.m., when stores will close in observance of Independence Day.
All ABC stores will observe regular operating hours on July 3 and 5.
Customers can purchase products in-store or order online at www.abc.virginia.gov with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas.
Stores and locations can be found on the ABC website: www.abc.virginia.gov/stores
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the coming holiday weekend, the Virginia State Police will increase patrols from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1 through midnight Monday, July 4 as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.
Operation CARE is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
With increased holiday patrols, the VSP also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.
If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle.
The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.