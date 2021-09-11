The Sept. 12, 2001, edition of the Kingsport Times News carried a large, two-word banner headline: “Under attack”
A large photo on the front page showed smoke, flames and debris coming from the towers of the World Trade Center.
Twenty years ago today, the United States suffered its most devastating terrorist attack ever. Below are memories of that day from readers of the Times News.
‘Shock and disbelief’
“I stared in shock and disbelief at the television screens in Target watching the Twin Towers crumble. I was huddled with complete strangers yet felt a connection to them since we were experiencing a historic moment together. No words were spoken; the abrupt and severe change in our collective countenance was more powerful than anything we could have uttered. I turned and sprinted out of the door, headed to pick up my toddler and baby from a Mother’s Day Out program at a local church. I took my children, jumped in my mini-van, and made my way home. I huddled with my kids inside an interior room as if we were bracing for a Category 5 hurricane to pass over. After an hour, I felt confident enough to venture out of the room and toward our television where more footage of the terrorist attack was being shown. The horror of what had happened was replaced with the courageous acts of first respon- ders and regular people, who rushed to save others even through it meant risking their own lives. This moment instilled a sense of patriotism in me that exists today in the form of a respect for our country, the ideas on which it was built, and the people who enable us to live free from terrorism.”
— Kandy Childress, corporate director, IT operational excellence at Ballad Health
‘More that unites us than divides us’
“September 11, 2001, is a day I will never forget. I was at the Johnson City health department in a meeting when an employee came in and told us Washington and New York were being attacked. When we got to a TV, we saw the aftermath of the Trade Centers attack. We watched as the Pentagon was attacked and thought the White House and Capitol was next. In the days after there was such sense of pride and unity with people coming together as Americans and saying we will stand together. So much has transpired since then. While we have division in America, I believe we still have more that unites us than divides us. America still remains the land of promise and potential for the world. My daughter and her husband recently moved to Denver, where she works as a nurse with the homeless, my son-in-law is back in school furthering his education. My son and daughter- in-law are raising their two children in Kingsport. He works full time and is a worship leader in a local church. His wife works as a local school system nurse. My wife teaches college students to assist with heart catheterizations. I am back in school to improve myself and blessed with a fulfilling occupation. America is still a land of promise and potential. We should never forget 9/11 and work to ensure America is a land for all and drive ourselves to unity of being Americans. Have a conversation today with someone who has differing views from you and find common ground. As one person put it, ‘We can disagree and still love each other. Unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.’ “
— Morris Baker, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva
‘Nothing that anyone had planned or prepared for’
The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, then-Kennedy Elementary School fifthgrade teacher Andy True was alone in his classroom. Then he learned terrorists had crashed airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City.
“I was in my classroom by myself, watching the second tower fall in the classroom by myself,” True said of the 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. time frame that day.
“My students were all in a related arts class when that happened,” said True, now assistant superintendent of administration for Kingsport City Schools. He said he couldn’t remember if he got the news first by radio or television, but he soon turned on a TV to watch dark history unfold.
“I was thinking when they get back in the room, how are we going to deal with that?”
True said Principal Janet Faulk, now Janet Bloomer, soon circulated around the school, and students were not allowed to watch the live coverage. “At that age to watch it live would not have been appropriate,” True said. “I remember her going room to room supporting teachers” and sometimes talking briefly with students.
True said it was “nothing that anyone had planned or prepared for” and that 2001 was a different time than 2021, with no social media.
The meeting ended quickly
On the morning of the Sept. 1, 2001, terrorist attacks, Hawkins County native and retired Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox was superintendent of Culpepper County Public Schools, sitting in a county meeting on recreational opportunities.
He said he heard on his car radio about a plane crash into the World Trade Center, but initial reports leaned toward a small private plane having an accident. During the meeting, the county administrator’s secretary came in to tell the group what had really happened, and the meeting quickly ended.
“We have several kids whose parents worked in Northern Virginia, and several of them worked at the Pentagon,” Cox said. “It was just a very terrifying time. We were trying our best to keep kids calm.” He said to his knowledge no students’ parents were killed. However, he said a husband and wife flight attendant team from Culpepper died in one of the planes and their funeral was in Culpepper.
In the aftermath of the attacks, Cox had moved to Alleghany County, Maryland, to head the school system there and attended a meeting with the CIA and others in the intelligence community at Langley Air Force Base. “They were encouraging us as a matter of national security to start language programs for Farsi, Hindu, Arabic and Mandarin Chinese.”
The Alleghany system soon started a partially immersive Mandarin Chinese program with a kindergarten class, which this fall will enter its freshmen year of high school. Students do about half their classes in Mandarin Chinese.
‘We cried. We prayed’
“On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. I was in my medical office across from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital seeing patients. I had seen the first couple of patients when my wife called me. April was at home with our 21-month-old little girl, Emma, and they were having breakfast and watching the news. She called to tell me to go into my office and turn on the TV. There had been a plane that had hit one of the World Trade Center towers. Within a few minutes of me turning on the TV, I witnessed the second plane fly into the second of the World Trade Center towers and I told April, ‘That was no accident. This is all-out terrorism!’ My world, our world, has never been the same.
“I remember the rest of that day was mostly glued to the TV and trying to console my staff and the few patients who did come in to see me that day. Most of them canceled their appointments, as they did the following day as well. I could hardly wait to get home to my wife and child, to be with them, to protect them as best I could. I remember praying. I remember being concerned almost to the point of being scared. The following day, I organized a remembrance and prayer service for all of the other physicians, staff and patients who were in the office that morning. I spoke. We cried. We prayed. We sang ‘America the Beautiful.’ We hugged and we prayed some more. We all knew that things would never be the same for our great country and for our world.
“A few days later I was out mowing in the fields behind my house, and I remember all I could do was keep looking skyward for planes as though further attacks were imminent. Finally, I was looking skyward and praying to God for our country, our safety and for the safety and protection of my child and family. It is a day, a time in one’s life that indelibly leaves a mark, a scar for us to forever remember the tragedy that took place, and it is a reminder for us to turn to God always and know He was, and always will be, in control.”
— Dr. Blaine Jones
‘And then came the eerie silence’
“It was a glorious day — one of those where you are just thankful to be alive. The sky was a brilliant blue, with the September sun warming the crisp morning air as I drove from Johnson City to Bristol to attend a Bristol Conven- tion and Visitor’s Bureau board meeting. At the time, I was the director of marketing and air service development for Tri-Cities Regional Airport, and I was reporting on the positive progress of the airport. Shortly after my report, my mobile phone started ringing with the news that a plane had hit the World Trade Center.
“As I was returning immediately to the airport, my assistant kept calling to update me on each additional catastrophe: the second tower, the Penta- gon, the plane that went down in the field in Penn- sylvania, the determination that it was the act of terrorists.
“Once back at the airport, staff were in shock as we watched the events unfold, but we would have to grieve for the country later. We had an immediate crisis at home that we had to handle. The FAA had instructed all aircraft to land at the nearest commercial airport, so we had aircraft landing that were filled with passengers who had no idea what was going on or even where they were. These passengers were just learning of the tragic events by watching the news coverage on the televisions in the terminal. One of the aircraft was on the way to New York and another to Washington, D.C., and several of the passengers had family and friends who worked in the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and were watching as the buildings collapsed, frantically trying to reach their loved ones.
“Logistically, we had to figure out what to do with planeloads of people who needed to get home and few options to get them there. With the rental cars and hotels quickly booked, we worked with the airlines, car companies, hotels, restaurants, bus companies, churches and community groups to provide transportation, food, and shelter as quickly as possible. Flights were canceled; passengers were calling; the media wanted frequent updates on canceled flights, the status of stranded passengers and airport operations. Emergency security procedures were enacted. It was literally ‘all hands on deck’ for well into the evening and following day.
“And then came the eerie silence. No aircraft landing or taking off. No passengers. No people waiting in the terminal to greet arriving travelers. No churning baggage carrousels. No contrails in the sky. Nothing … just the security recording over the PA system every 15 minutes and the knowledge that things would never be the same.
“Eventually flights resumed and passengers returned, but I will never forget that day 20 years ago. While crisis management was part of my job and I had handled difficult situations before, nothing really prepares a person for something of that magnitude. You learn what you are made of. I was so proud of my team and the airport staff and tenants. We all came together to meet the challenges of a terrible day, knowing that it would forever change our country and our industry and become a reference point in time — one that brought terrible grief and loss, but also brought our country together against a common enemy.”
— Melissa Thomas is a marketing and communications professional who worked as the director of marketing and air service development for Tri-Cities Regional Airport at the time of 9/11
‘Our deepest prayers’
“Like most Americans, the morning of 9/11 is vividly implanted in my mind forever.
“I work with a ministry called Of One Accord in Hawkins County, and we were in the process of purchasing a new headquarters, a former furniture store that had gone bankrupt. It would take two banks to split the loan due to the risk of a small ministry with no ownership trying to make the purchase.
“I walked into one of those banks to meet our loan officer at 9 a.m. to find everyone huddled around a small TV screen hung from the ceiling telling the grim news of the hit on Tower 1. One announcement kept ringing in my ears, that there could possibly be upwards to 30,000 people in those towers whose lives were uncertain.
“We quickly finished our business and headed back to the office, where many of the staff who already had heard spent much of the day glued to computer monitors trying to pick up newscasts.
“As bad as that day was and as indelibly stamped as it is in our minds, as a pastor, I’m reminded of the many stories where people employed in the towers were diverted by ‘strange’ circumstances which caused them to be late for work that day, possibly saving their lives.
“We hear other stories of people in the towers praying as they exited while others felt divine guidance or protection. Some of those spared have given their lives into full-time Jewish or Christian service. And while one life was too many, the initial estimate for lives lost was greatly less than the final numbers earlier estimated.
“Our deepest prayers extend to every family who is suffering due to that attack. We ask God today, ‘Through your protection, never again!’ “
— Sheldon Livesay, director of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville
‘I just remember being afraid’
Carlie and Lloyd Tomlinson experienced 9-11 from opposite ends of Virginia.
The Tomlinsons, who own a bookstore in Norton, were in elementary and middle school that day, and each said that confusion was a large part of what they saw and felt.
“I had recently turned 7 and was in second grade,” said Carlie, who lived about 50 miles away from the Norfolk naval base. “All of the teachers in our units just left, and suddenly we were all sent home. A lot of the students were being pulled out. We had a lot of military families, so tensions were high. My mother was the PTA president and my father was doing construction at the Pentagon.
“I remembered getting home and asking my mother why they kept playing the same movie over and over again. It was the footage of the second plane hitting the tower, over and over again.
“I just remember being afraid but not understanding why. No one told us exactly what was going on and I was too young to really absorb what was happening and know that it was real.
“(My father) was OK, but we didn’t hear from him for two days, and I think it was kind of a radio silence situation. Cell phones weren’t as prevalent as they are now. Mom was really on edge for a while and so were my brothers.”
Carlie recalled what her father said about that morning at the Pentagon.
“Nothing,” said Carlie. “He wasn’t a very talkative man. He didn’t tell us much.”
Lloyd Tomlinson was 11 and in a sixth-grade class in Pennington Gap.
“All the TVs came on at the same time and we just saw it happening,” said Lloyd.” It didn’t necessarily register with me what was happening but we knew it was something bad. They didn’t dismiss us from school but we really didn’t get a whole lot done the rest of the day.
“It did sort of take a while for it to sink in, like this was something that was world-changing,” Lloyd recalled. “Basically, it is one of the defining historical moments of my generation. My story is pretty much like most other kids who were growing up in Lee County at that time.
“Mom seemed pretty shaken,” Lloyd said. “Dad, I think both grasped what happened a lot sooner than I did. I remem- ber even as a kid being swept up in the big wave of nationalism that followed it. Of course, being a young, impressionable 11-year-old growing up in Southwest Virginia, how could you not?”
‘I will never forget’
“9-1-1 is very memorable to me. I will never forget. At the time I was living in upstate New York in the Tri-Cities area of Albany, Schenectady and Troy, known as the Capital District.
“I am a clown now of some 35 years. At the time I was working with Clowns on Rounds. Caring clowns is what we were; visiting hospitals and nursing homes, bringing a little bit of sunshine to patients that could use a laugh or visit. Pretending physicians and nurses!
“I was a regular at the Albany Veterans Medical Center always arriving as the character Nurse Non Cents.
“I also was a school bus driver in Schodack Central School District. I drove K-12 every morning and afternoon.
“The morning of September 11th, 2001, was as usual. I would finish my morning run, get back to the garage and change into costume to be Nurse Non Cents and go to the VA hospital in Albany. I was almost ready when the first plane hit. I rushed to the TV. Not knowing it was an attack, I proceeded to drive to Albany.
“When I arrived at the hospital more was happening. My entrance into the building was not fun and exciting like it should have been.
“Needless to say, I called our leader of COR and told her I didn’t think it appropriate to stay there that day.
“I will never forget 9-1-1. For years I had a magnet sticker on my car ‘clown mobile’ that read, ‘9-1-1 Never Forget’ until it got so old that it broke. I’ve never found one to replace it.
“I will never forget 9-1-1!
— Nancy Rosekran has been living in Church Hill for almost seven years.
— Matthew Lane, Marina Waters, Rick Wagner, Mike Still and Jeff Bobo compiled this report.