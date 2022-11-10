KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City.
Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
The meal includes chili beans with cole slaw, cornbread and crackers. The first 50 veteran heroes will also get an appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.
The drive-thru will take place at the V.O. Dobbins Head Start entrance on Wheatley Street, behind the Eastman headquarters building and beside the pickleball courts.
The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the New Vision Youth, Children of the Community, Kingsport Parks & Recreation, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation, Texas Roadhouse and the Central Baptist Church Food Ministry.
Happy Veterans Day.
Don’t forget to tell a veteran hero “thank you.” We have our freedoms because of them.
Visitors are also asked to bring and donate a clean, warm blanket, coats for children and adults, gloves, hats, and scarves for the Cover Thy Warmth program, also sponsored by the New Vision Youth and Children of the Community.
For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.