Veterans Day drive-thru 2021

Community members turned out to honor local veterans during last year’s event in Riverview.

 Calvin Sneed

KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City.

Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.

