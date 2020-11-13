JONESBOROUGH —Jerry Story spent more than 40 years in education, but when he retired six years ago on a Friday, he started another job on Monday helping people close to his heart — veterans.
On Friday, Story was honored as the Veterans Service Officer of the Year-East Region for his excellence in assisting veterans.
The East Region encompasses 34 counties with 43 VSOs, said Tim Forte, regional director-east with the state’s Department of Veterans Services. He was in Jonesborough Friday to present the award to Story.
As a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, Story knew the difficulties he and other veterans had understanding and accessing benefits. He sees it as his purpose to make sure his fellow veterans receive the services and benefits to which they are entitled.
“The biggest thing is making sure they have health care,” Story said. “That’s the first thing I ask them is, ‘Are you getting health care?’” he said. “We have one of the top 10 VA hospitals in the system with Mountain Home, and (the veterans) need to utilize it.”
Story also dedicates time to determining if the veteran has a service- connected disability for which they should receive care and, in some cases, compensation.
“For instance, if they fell off the back of a truck and broke their ankle while in the service and now that ankle is giving them trouble, we need to follow up on that,” he said. “That’s a documented service injury and is covered.”
One new service Story is able to offer veterans is to facilitate virtual hearings with a veterans law judge of the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. By the end of the year, video conferencing capabilities will be available in Story’s office.
“Previously the veteran had to travel to Nashville or our VA hospital campus in Johnson City for hearings, which were conducted virtually from that location,” Story explained. “Now we eliminate the need to travel. They can come to Jonesborough, and I can be with them if they need me.”
The veterans service officer in Jonesborough is primarily there to assist veterans living in Washington County, but Story said he’s willing to help any veteran access the benefits they are due.