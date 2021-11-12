KINGSPORT — Service and sacrifice are what make Veterans Day special in the eyes of Americans.
It’s also a day to say thanks to the men and women who have served this country, while remembering the thousands who have yet to come home from nearly 100 years of foreign wars.
Speakers conveyed these messages during a Veterans Day observance at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Thursday. More than 100 men and women — many of whom are veterans — came to the memorial at J. Fred Johnson Park to show their support for our veterans and to thank them for their service.
“Thank you for taking the time to join us as we pause to remember and recognize those who have served our country, to protect our freedoms, guarded our way of life, defended our flag and steadfastly upheld the Constitution through the years,” said Robert Williams, First Vice Commander with American Legion Hammond Post No. 3. “Their service and sacrifice are what makes Veterans Day special in the eye of Americans.”
Veterans Day is an annual U.S. holiday honoring military veterans, with ceremonies typically held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the official ending of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed the holiday in 1919, then called Armistice Day, to honor the veterans of WWI. President Dwight Eisenhower expanded the holiday to include all veterans.
Bill Kilgore, past national commander of AMVETS (a veterans service organization), gave the keynote speech at Thursday’s event, talking about his tenure with the veterans organization and some of its accomplishments over the past 50 years.
Kilgore served his country for 39 years, in the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Individual Ready Reserve. For nearly 50 years, he’s served at AMVETS — the country’s fourth-largest veterans service organization, which serves more than 400,000 veterans and their families.
“It’s been 50 years of service to veterans, the greatest America has to offer is our veterans and I’d like to thank you all for being here and celebrate the service of all veterans,” Kilgore said.
The hour-long observance included the presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem and the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
As with previous observances, the Vietnam Veterans of America 979 performed its missing man ceremony to remember the more than 83,000 Americans still missing from World War II to the present conflicts in the Middle East.
“For all of our veterans, from my heart to yours, thank you for serving,” said Pastor Rodney Fields during Thursday’s invocation. “As I look about our crowd, I see a lot of folks missing, many of younger generation just don’t seem to understand what this day is all about. I pray you help us pass on the tradition of meeting, gathering, remembering those who have given so very much.”
Brian Trent, president of the Rotary Club of Kingsport, announced the club’s signature project this year is to install a new kiosk at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial, which the club hopes to unveil on Memorial Day 2022.
“We want to make it easy to find a family member with a mapping system at this new kiosk with a central location and one that’s easy to navigate,” Trent said. “We’re very excited to bring this project to life.”