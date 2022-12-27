Firefighters haul records and equipment from the Powell Valley Animal Hospital Tuesday after a fire damaged the building. Clinic operator Dr. Beth Shuler said her staff and some employees and customers at a nearby Huddle House evacuated all the animals. ‘It was amazing how quickly people showed up,’ she said.
Firefighters haul records and equipment from the Powell Valley Animal Hospital Tuesday after a fire damaged the building. Clinic operator Dr. Beth Shuler said her staff and some employees and customers at a nearby Huddle House evacuated all the animals. ‘It was amazing how quickly people showed up,’ she said.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Officials said Tuesday’s fire at Powell Valley Animal Hospital might have started at this heating unit at the front right side of the building.
BIG STONE GAP — A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants — humans and patients — safe and unharmed Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
“We were called out to a car fire and arrived and found this,” Chandler said. “We’d only brought one engine.”
Firefighters from the Appalachia and Valley fire departments joined Chandler’s crew, he said, and they put out the fire around 4 p.m.
Clinic operator Dr. Beth Shuler said she and her staff were working when one assistant said there was smoke in the ceiling. The staff began carrying patients — three cats and three dogs — along with two office cats and an employee’s dog out of the building. Three employees from the Huddle House just above the hospital arrived to help rescue the animals and hold them outside.
“It was amazing how quickly people showed up,” Shuler said as she watched firefighters check inside the building. “I’ve already had people calling me with options so we can start back up, and several animal rescue groups have offered pet carriers and other help.”
Shuler said one couple brought their minivan down and kept some of the animals inside until she could organize shelter for the patients.
“We even managed to save our chia pet — a Yoda — that we had started to grow,” Shuler said.
Veterinary assistants Ashley Hall and Chris Adkins met with Huddle House shift manager Chinna Mullins and cook Raekwan Mitchell after the fire to recount what happened.
“I just saw smoke coming from the ceiling and ran back and told the doctor,” said Adkins. “She ran up front and told us all to get out. Obviously he had to get the animals out.”
Adkins and Hall said Mullins, Mitchell, another employee and two customers all saw the smoke and ran down to the hospital.
“About the time I saw the smoke they were already on the phone calling 911,” Mitchell said. “I really didn’t know what was going on. I saw fire and I took off running like I was going to save some animals, I guess.”
Adkins said one of the dogs was at the hospital receiving intravenous fluids when the fire started.
“We carried him out and he had just finished with his IV,” Adkins said. “He’s doing fine.”
Kailyn Laws joined the roster of helpers by opening space at her nearby Far Fetched Grooming so Shuler’s team could shelter the cats and dogs until their owners could collect them.
Chandler said the fire appeared to have started around a heating unit at the right front side of the building and spread into the roof and ceiling at the front of the building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire over the front office and reception area while preventing damage to the exam and surgery areas.
Staff and firefighters were able to save patient and business records, Shuler said.
“They did not hesitate to do what was needed,” Shuler said of everyone involved in saving the animals. “It was the kindness of strangers and of friends.”
For more information on the status of pets, Shuler said people can email powellvalleyah@gmail.com or visit the hospital’s Facebook page: Powell Valley Animal Hospital.