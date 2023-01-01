BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said there will be a full plate of projects this year for the county.
“I’ve got a lot on my plate,” he said.
Those projects include continuing to build a jail, moving county departments into a new building and trying to enhance a regional approach to economic development.
The new Sullivan County Jail is proceeding on schedule, Venable said, and he is pleased with the results.
“We have four stories of steel up on the jail,” he said.
County officials broke ground last March on the $96 million project. Plans call for it to be completed by 2024. Venable said at this point the project is almost a third complete.
“I think this summer we’ll see real progress,” he said.
Meanwhile, county departments continue to move into the old Blountville Elementary and Middle schools.
There are also community events happening at the joint community and government center.
Venable said the gym is being used frequently and he hopes that some Little League teams could start playing on the ballfields this spring. The county owns a total of 25 acres at the facility.
Departments are moving from the old Sullivan County Courthouse because the new location will provide more space and a better customer experience.
“It should be a slow move,” he said.
The first of the moves could come in January, he said, and his own office will be among them. Other elected county officials will decide whether they want to move their offices.
Venable also envisions building a regional recycling facility on the property at some point, he said, but he would have to get the support of other governments within the region.
The mayor added that he would like to move the county’s Emergency Management Agency headquarters into the new building.
He said he believes there could be savings from the move due to the age of the current facility and the upkeep.
A move that could happen within the next 90 days is locating property for a new Emergency Medical Services station in Colonial Heights. He said the money for the land has been in the budget, and six years ago the county prepared for expansion by mandating one cent from a property tax increase for EMS.
“We’ve been saving for six years,” he said.
Also on the list for this year is using American Rescue Plan Act money for utilities and infrastructure. He said there is almost $10 million in ARPA money set aside just for that purpose.
Venable said $2 million will got to Kingsport Water Utilities, the largest provider in the county, and he has been in discussions with Kingsport city officials about upcoming projects.
Other county initiatives include obtaining more money from opioid lawsuits and possibly using those funds to expand drug court. He said there is also a need to look at a strategic plan for county government and he hopes to call a committee together this year to start developing that plan.
Finally, a huge part of Venable’s agenda this year will include continuing to develop a regional economic hub.
He said it’s a plan that will require the support of all county officials within the region. He said the hub is not there yet, but it’s progressing.
“That could be beneficial for our economic health as anything,” Venable said.