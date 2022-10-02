KINGSPORT — As Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable starts his third consecutive term and fourth overall, he said most of the hard work has been done in the previous four years and the county commission should have a “breather.”
“There’s no more heavy lifting to be done,” he said. “To my knowledge, no more schools. No more jails.”
But that doesn’t mean Sullivan County will be standing pat.
Venable was county mayor from 2002 to 2006, when he decided not to run again. He returned to the job in 2014, was reelected in 2018, and won another term this August, defeating Val George and Bobby Weaver.
Before this year’s general election, Venable survived a close Republican primary battle with Angie Stanley, who was then a county commissioner, by 121 votes.
In his fourth term, Venable said he is looking at economic development and improving efficiency in county operations.
He said he hopes to move most of county government, if not all, to the old Blountville Elementary School and spend $8 million in economic packages in Kingsport and Bristol.
He will be doing this with a brand new county commission that has taken office after the August election.
“I’ve been impressed with the commissioners who have come on board,” the mayor said.
Venable noted that this is the fourth group he has worked with and that the overall age of the board has trended downward. He said commissioners have been willing to work hard.
Things are much different today than when he returned to county government in 2014, Venable said.
During that time, the county was in financial disarray, payroll was barely being met, and the county’s software hadn’t been updated in 40 years, he said.
“When I got back, there were things that needed to be done. I said we had to get to the 21st century and it’s time to do it.”
In 2015, the Sullivan County Commission approved a 27-cent property tax hike amid a back-and-forth between commissioners on how much the increase should be. Ultimately, 13 of the 24 commissioners voted yes.
The property tax increase helped give employees raises and shored up the county’s debt fund service. It also helped with the county’s credit rating.
The latter two proved instrumental when the commission had to approve another property tax increase to help fund construction of a new jail.
Venable said that increase was half of what it could have been if the county had not been fiscally responsible.
During his tenure, the county issued more than $140 million in bonds, which helped build West Ridge High School, Sullivan East Middle School and Bristol Middle School and expand Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The county also issued an $80 million bond to help pay for the construction of the new $96 million jail to be built next to the current one.
Another highlight over the past four years was building four EMS stations, three in Kingsport and one in Bluff City. It’s the first time in the EMS’ history it has had its own buildings. The county has usually leased offices or found space to share.
For the future, Venable is looking at other projects. One is moving government from the historic courthouse, which has run out of room.
The county bought Blountville Elementary School from the Sullivan County Department of Education for $637,000.
Venable said now the purchasing, accounting and budget department will be moving there. He said it’s a better location because it is a larger space with easier access. His office will also be moving to the new building.
Venable added that the trustee’s office has also talked about moving to the building in order to have a drive-thru window. He said there is also room for the property assessor and register of deeds offices.
“I think we can move everything out of the courthouse if the elected officials want to do that,” Venable said.
He said he would also like to see the county develop a strategic plan, something long overdue.
Over the next two years, he said, the county also plans to invest in some economic development initiatives. One involves spending $4 million on an industrial site in Bristol that has access to rail. It has 214 acres that could be used for heavy industry.
“We think it will spur some growth,” Venable said.
The other involves spending $4 million in Kingsport to acquire land, mostly to help spur small businesses.
He also said more relationships must be built between the county and education officials. Venable said those relationships deteriorated during the last few years as the county took over the school system’s finances.
“Communications with our school department is one of the biggest challenges we’re going to have over the next four years,” the mayor said.