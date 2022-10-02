KINGSPORT — As Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable starts his third consecutive term and fourth overall, he said most of the hard work has been done in the previous four years and the county commission should have a “breather.”

“There’s no more heavy lifting to be done,” he said. “To my knowledge, no more schools. No more jails.”

