BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable continued Wednesday with his push to make a 5% pay raise for county employees the first priority as commissioners work to develop a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
On Wednesday, Venable provided members of the Budget Committee with cost estimates for such a raise: in excess of $1.78 million total. That figure includes benefits, which increase along with pay rates and salaries.
A breakdown by departments:
General Fund: $1.3 million
Solid Waste: $34,500
EMS: $240,000
Highway Fund: $210,000
Those figures do not include wages funded with grants or salaries set by state law (most elected officials).
County employees did not get a raise in the current budget. Venable said it is the first time in his service as mayor that employees did not get a raise, and he noted the current budget was developed amid the uncertainties of the impact of COVID-19.
The Budget Committee has been meeting weekly, has reviewed funding requests from county departments and other organizations and is expected soon to get the final piece of the puzzle: revenue estimates.
Sales tax revenues are up. But the biggest chunk of local revenue to fund the county budget comes from the property tax.
The year-to-date numbers as of the end of March will be available within the next week to two weeks, Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey told the committee.
In the past, pay raises for employees have been considered at the end of the budget development process.
During preliminary budget hearings last month, Bailey in fact began his presentations by urging commissioners to consider employee pay from the get-go.
Late last year, the Sullivan County Commission voted to give EMS workers a pay raise, resulting in what became a 5% raise for those employees as of Jan. 1. Last month, Venable said he would encourage the commission to focus next on providing a pay raise to all county employees in the budget being developed for the fiscal year that begins July 1.