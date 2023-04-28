U.S. 23 traffic safety - Motorcycle crash site

This median crossing at the Indian Mountain Trade Center was the site of an April 22 crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV. One cyclist died, and another received serious injuries. VDOT in 2022 identified the site as a traffic safety issue and had revised an improvement project to deal with traffic issues there.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Changes to a planned $5.1 million traffic improvement project had already been made before an April 22 motorcycle crash that left one cyclist dead and another with serious injuries.

Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said the median crossover at the Indian Mountain Trade Center on U.S. Route 23 near Wise was part of a package of traffic safety concerns unveiled for public comment in the fall of 2022.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you