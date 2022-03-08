LEBANON — The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority reached a record in economic development loans and grants in 2021, according to the authority’s 2021 annual report.
VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said Monday that the authority’s total for grants and loans topped $6.1 million.
Belcher said the authority’s annual report filed a week ago included 64 loans and grants along with 64 new and continuing economic development projects across the authority’s eight-county/city service area.
In the LENOWISCO Planning District area, VCEDA is helping with two projects: Rambler Wood Products in Wise and Russell counties and the EarthLink Inc. location in Wise County, Belcher said.
VCEDA has helped with temporary quarters for EarthLink’s customer service center in Wise County pending construction of a new facility in the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority’s Project Intersection project.
Expansion of Tempur Sealy and VFP Inc. in Scott County also fell un- der the $6.1 million in expansion and new business funding, Belcher said.
The authority’s Seed Capital program for new small businesses helped 40 new businesses across the VCEDA region with grants of up to $10,000 to help with various startup costs. Those grants will create a projected 238 full-time and part-time jobs along with an estimated $2 million in private investment.
Belcher said various grants and loans have helped spur another $211 million in private investment in Southwest Virginia and will result in a projected 1,015 full-time jobs and another 171 new or retained part-time jobs.
“The region is finding great success with entrepreneurship and small business development,” Belcher said.