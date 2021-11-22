LEBANON — An internet service provider moving to Southwest Virginia will get $100,000 in grants for workforce training.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) board approved the grant Thursday for EarthLink LLC, which in September announced plans to locate at the Project Intersection commercial development site in Norton.
The grant will help prepare EarthLink to train and hire up to 285 workers at its planned customer support center near the junction of U.S. Route 23 and State Route 58-A, according to VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. The board also authorized the Wise County Industrial Development Authority to lease part of the former Sykes building — which VCEDA helped fund construction of — at the Wise County Technology Park to EarthLink.
EarthLink will operate at the Sykes building until the planned 30,000-square-foot Project Intersection facility is built. Virginia has committed $5.4 million toward the company’s location.
Project Intersection has been a three-year development effort by the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority.
Belcher told the authority board Thursday that the EarthLink grant is part of $6.15 million in VCEDA grant and loan activity in 2021 — the highest annual level in the authority’s 33-year history despite dwindling coal severance tax revenues that are the authority’s funding source.
This year’s VCEDA funds have gone toward 57 new and existing business expansion and retention efforts with a projected 985 full-time and 131 part-time jobs created, Belcher said. The funding has helped leverage $203.72 million in private investment.
Belcher said a yet-to-be-announced project in VCEDA’s eight-county and city service region could raise total private investment in 2021 to $210 million and more than 1,000 full-time jobs.
VCEDA project workforce training grants approved Thursday included:
• $244,126 for the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation from the VCEDA Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund to support workforce development and training for renewable and alternative energy programs.
• $225,000 from the VCEDA Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund for workforce development and training for the Southwest Virginia Solar Workforce Accelerator at Mountain Empire Community College and Southwest Virginia Community College.
• $50,000 from the VCEDA Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund to the Napoleon Hill Foundation to assist with the development of an online interactive course in entrepreneurial skills for high school students in the VCEDA region.
Since 2007 VCEDA has reported business announcements involving 209 new projects and 70 expansions, said Belcher. Those new and existing projects have created 9,539 full-time jobs and 1,719 part-time jobs with $749.6 million in private investment.
VCEDA’s Seed Capital grant program for small business startups has spread to all seven counties and Norton, Belcher said, with grants up to $10,000 available for equipment and starting costs. In recent months, a bakery and restaurant in Appalachia and a pottery store in Big Stone Gap have been among the 40 Seed Capital grants awarded this year.
Belcher said the Seed Capital program helps communities looking to attract new businesses and residents by addressing overall quality of life and local amenities.
The Seed Capital program has provided grants for more than 100 startup businesses in far Southwest Virginia, Belcher said, and those businesses range from restaurant/beverage to tourism, information technology, retail, service and professional.
“The Seed Capital grants are 5% or less of our total annual activity and they’re among our most successful programs,” said Belcher. “Virginia Tech did a review of that program and found that the return on investment has been $33 for each dollar.”
“Of course, we also still focus heavily on attracting larger businesses to the region and larger existing businesses to expand as exemplified by a number that were recruited and assisted in 2021 alone,” Belcher said. “(That) represents the majority of our funding activity.”