KINGSPORT – A vandal struck the Kingsport Greenbelt this week, spray-painting obscene images and vulgar words on everything along the 10 mile path, from the benches and bridges, to the garbage cans and trees to the very path itself.
One local resident who wishes to remain anonymous is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the greenbelt.
From Cleek Road to the confluence of the Holston River, the greenbelt has been vandalized no less than four separate times during the month of July, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The vandals used blue, pink and yellow spray-paint and the damage is extensive, with the vast majority being between the Eastman Road and North John B. Dennis Highway crossovers, the release states.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation maintenance supervisors are still assessing the extent of the damage and the cost for cleanup and repair. Streets and sanitation employees were out along the greenbelt Friday afternoon removing the graffiti, saying about 90 percent has been cleaned and removed so far.
Cleanup and repairs will most likely exceed $1,000, classifying this crime as a felony, the KPD reports.
A greenbelt visitor captured a photograph of a possible person of interest. If you have information about this person or the vandalism itself, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.