COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia will begin expanding on Monday, with clinics starting for a second priority group of state residents.
Virginia Department of Health officials announced on Friday that the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers health districts — covering the far western end of the state — will be among 11 districts to start Group 1B vaccinations on Monday.
The other 24 state health districts are expected to start Group 1B vaccinations by the end of January.
Group 1A persons — an estimated 500,000 healthcare workers and people in long-term care facilities statewide — began receiving their vaccinations in late 2020. Group 1B now includes law enforcement, firefighters, hazmat workers, K-12 school employees, childcare providers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps.
According to VDH spokesperson Robert Parker, the LENOWISCO Health District’s vaccination planning teams are reaching out to employers in the two health districts. Phase 1B essential workers in Lee, Wise, or Scott counties or Norton who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should contact Michael Whiteaker (michael.whiteaker@vdh.virginia.gov).
“We are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to essential workers and residents 75 years of age and older in our community,” said interim LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau district director Dr. Karen Shelton. “It is important to remember that while vaccination will ultimately be the most important mitigating step in addressing the pandemic, we are not there yet. It will be months before vaccine is widely available publicly, so it is extremely important that we all continue to practice the things that we know work to reduce risk.”
Shelton said that residents should continue practicing basic COVID-19 health precautions including wearing a face mask; avoiding gatherings outside your household members; staying six feet away from people that do not live in your house, indoors and out; and washing hands thoroughly and often.
While vaccination clinics for frontline workers will be conducted in closed settings, Parker said, additional clinics for Virginia residents who are 75 years of age and older, also included in the Phase 1B Priority groups, will be held at health department locations weekly on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Jan. 13, by appointment only.
Appointments will be determined by vaccine availability, Parker said. Walk-ins will be not be accepted. Personal identification showing age or date of birth, such as a Virginia driver’s license, will be required. Individuals should arrive at their designated appointment time and not earlier. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times.
Community partners and healthcare providers across the district are also finalizing plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals, Parker said, including Ballad Health and Food City Pharmacy.
Food City Vice President for Pharmacy operations said that eligible patients may call their local Virginia Food City pharmacy to make an appointment for vaccination to be determined based upon vaccine availability.
Ballad Health will be opening two community vaccination centers — one each in Abingdon and Norton — where they will provide the vaccine to established patients of Ballad Health Medical Associates clinics who are over the age of 75. Ballad Health Medical Associates patients who might qualify are encouraged to call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic or even an urgent care center.
Individuals 75 years of age and older who wish to schedule an appointment for vaccination at the LENOWISCO health department may call:
Lee County: (276) 346-2011
Scott County: (276) 386-1312
Wise County and Norton: (276) 328-8000