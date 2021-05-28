KINGSPORT — If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, now is the perfect time to do so.
And just in time for you and your family to fully enjoy the Independence Day Parade and Fun Fest Celebration in Kingsport.
The Downtown Kingsport Association and Fun Fest are hosting a Vax Up for Summer vaccination pop up event today from 5-8 p.m. at Centennial Park (245 E. Main St.). The event is open for those ages 12 and up.
ABOUT THE EVENT
Held in conjunction with the Final Friday Food Truck Rally, the free Vax Up event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ages 18 and up and the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and up. The vaccinations will be administered by the Sullivan County Health Department.
An additional Vax Up event will be offered on June 25 from 5-8 p.m. for those requiring a second Pfizer vaccination.
“With so many fun events planned for the summer months, we wanted to give everyone an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Robin Cleary, executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association.
If you get your vaccination, Fun Fest officials will provide you a $5 off voucher to use in the Fun Fest store. Other giveaways will be offered as well.
“Fun Fest is excited to return for 2021 and ready to celebrate our 40th anniversary with the Kingsport community. We’re glad to join in offering opportunities to get vaccinated before our July 16 kick-off,” said Emily Thompson, executive director of Fun Fest.