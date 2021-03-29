JOHNSON CITY — “Take a Shot on life.”
That’s the main theme of a COVID-19 First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) vaccination campaign to be put together by the Johnson City-based Creative Energy Group.
The campaign, funded by a grant from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation, will be on TV, in print and on social media as well as a website expected to go live soon.
“We need to find a way to go after some of these people, educate them and get them shots,” Region A.H.E.A.D. (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory) organizer Andy Dietrich said in a Zoom call with regional business leaders. “We got the largest amount of money (for the campaign) than anyone in the state of Tennessee.”
The idea is to reach out to those who are undecided about getting the vaccine, said Lottie Ryans, FTDD director of Workforce & Literacy Initiatives.
“We ultimately will have three vans in service going across an eight-county region,” Ryans noted. “We are looking at working with Black churches across the region and potentially senior centers.”
Will Griffith, Creative Energy’s vice president of creative services, said the campaign is all about getting people back to normal.
“These are really, really welcoming advertisements,” Griffith said.
The plan is for the campaign to continue through August after it is rolled out, said Creative Energy President Tony Treadway.
You can now schedule an appointment online for your first dose of the vaccine at a Ballad Health Vaccine Center. Your second dose will be scheduled at the center when you get your first dose.
Tennessee and Virginia currently have their own eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations. To receive the vaccine in either state, you do not have to be a citizen of that state. Tennesseans can be vaccinated in Virginia — so long as they meet the eligibility requirements for Virginia — and vice versa.
For more go to www.balladhealth.org.