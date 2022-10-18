WISE — J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” may be a popular depiction of Appalachian culture, but Ricky Mullins wants teachers to have a better grasp of what it means to be Appalachian.
Mullins, an assistant professor of education at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has organized the college’s first Teaching in Appalachia Conference to give educators the range of resources to better explain the region’s social, scientific, language and environmental diversity.
The conference will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
“I can’t think of the times I’ve been to conferences and have been asked about stereotypes of the region,” Mullins said.
Mullins said UVA Wise already has several resources that teachers can use in their classrooms to bring an Appalachian perspective to literature, environmental topics, dialects, music, history and science.
“We’ve helped develop a curriculum on lynching that teachers can use to discuss how that impacted the region,” said Mullins. “(Communication studies professor) Amy Clark has also done work on dialects spoken across Appalachia.”
Mullins also pointed to science professor Wally Smith’s work in cataloguing the types of trees in the area.
“Based on his work, he’s shown that in many ways we’re close to New England in the numbers and types of tree species in this area,” said Mullins.
“Sometimes, because our region is so far removed from other parts of the state, it can feel like we are alone,” Mullins added. “This conference will provide resources, strategies and ideas that not only support all learners, but also connect to the rich culture of the Appalachian region.”
Vance’s book has oversimplified the popular concept of what it means to be from Appalachia, said Mullins, and part of tackling that issue is why Appalachian novelist Silas House will appear at the conference.
Besides authoring six novels including examinations of Appalachian life, Kentucky native House was an executive producer and a subject of the film “Hillbilly” that deals with media and cultural Appalachian stereotypes and exploitation of Appalachian people.
A former commentator for NPR’s “All Things Considered,” House has received the Nautilus Award, an E.B. White Award, the Appalachian Book of the Year and the Lee Smith Award among other honors.
Registration for the Teaching in Appalachia Conference is $20 and includes sessions on “Building Capacities for Place-Based Environmental Education in Virginia’s Clinch River Valley” and “Teaching About Lynching: The Wise/Norton Community Remembrance Project.”
Other sessions will feature UVA Wise professors presenting best practices on topics including Appalachian dialects, environmental issues, music innovation, mathematics, children’s literature and conflict resolution.
On Friday, the UVA Wise Education Department and Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will sponsor, “A Conversation with Silas House” for students and the public. The session starts at 1 p.m. at Cantrell Hall, with a book signing at 2:30 p.m. at the college library’s fourth floor.
House’s books will be available for purchase, and attendees can also bring their own copies for him to sign.
On Saturday, House’s conference presentation on “Education in Appalachia” is free and open to the public from 2-3 p.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.