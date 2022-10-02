WISE — Many college students will say their classes are terrifying, but that is what attracts Ben Mays’ students to his haunted house class.
Mays, chairman of UVA Wise’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts, has had almost a decade of experience supporting community groups’ haunted houses and turning that into an opportunity for students to engage with the surrounding community. Most of those events have used the Wise County Fairgrounds exhibit building, and 2022’s Forbidden Fairgrounds — Toxic Terror is possible because of the fairgrounds’ support.
“Some students and I helped the Central High School baseball team’s Carnevil haunted houses for a few years, and then the theater department got involved and made it a special topics course,” said Mays. “Finally, we turned it into a regular course.”
Students not only come up with a haunted house, Mays said. They get to apply set design skills and come up with themes for each room, learn to work with a set budget and resources, manage the haunted house and manage crowds as they move through the sets and scares.
“This is a project that also makes back the money spent on designing and building it,” Mays added.
Mays credited the UVA Wise baseball team for its annual help in moving plywood flats to and from the fairgrounds each year.
“They love helping us with the move,” Mays said. “I’ll be out in a store and players will come up and ask if we’re doing the haunted house again.”
This year’s Toxic Terror builds on the storytelling theme of previous classes’ haunted houses, Mays said, without giving away too many details. Expect “strange happenings in and around Wise County from infections by toxic waste being dumped deep into our coal mines by nefarious forces,” according to Mays.
Taking advantage of the project’s fairgrounds locale, he said, visitors can expect an appearance from a fictional award-winning kitchen expert as part of the Toxic Terror adventure this Halloween season.
As students worked on the various parts of the house, Mays showed the accumulated sets and supplies that get recycled into new scares this year: “bloody” paint handprints, plastic-sheet-wrapped “bodies,” old medical equipment with a newly sinister purpose, plastic skulls and skeletons and other items he said will help make Toxic Terror scary and entertaining.
Not only students man the haunted house. Mays said several community members volunteer to help build sets and perform each night during the event’s run, and that helps students become involved with the community.
Forbidden Fairgrounds — Toxic Terror opens Friday, Oct.7 at the Wise County Fairgrounds and runs each Friday and Saturday until Halloween weekend, when it will be open Oct. 28-31. The entry fee is $15 per person, and the box office opens at 7:30 p.m.