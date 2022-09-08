Town-college relations - Donna Henry and Trisha Folds-Bennett

UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry and Provost Trisha Folds-Bennett see the relationship between the college and the town of Wise as having strengthened over the past decade, a view shared by town officials as both entities cooperate in planning on events and physical links.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress.

Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the past decade as both entities have increased their mutual bonds through joint committees and new leadership on both sides.

