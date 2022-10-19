KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project.
University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced during the BMA’s regularly scheduled meeting that they were hoping to move forward on trying to lease property adjacent to the campus of Holston Valley Medical Center.
“This is historic,” Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said. “It has to be.”
Tentatively, the name of the clinic will be the Appalachian Highlands Dental Clinic. Besides UT, partners for the program include the city of Kingsport, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
The board approved the memorandum of understanding 7-0 and will try to lease the property within the next 30 days, officials said. The cost of the lease is expected to be about $200,000 a year.
According to a press release, the expenses for startup, buildout and operating costs for the first year would be about $5 million.
There is no timeline yet on when the clinic may convert into a four-year dental school, the second one in Tennessee. The only other dental school in the state is located in Memphis and is operated by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
That is a large part of the reason why school officials are looking to locate in the area. Ragain said there has been a steady shortage of dentists within the state and, particularly, in the rural areas. Right now, there are some counties in Tennessee that do not have any dentists, and he said there are swaths of areas that are “dental deserts.”
Dr. Peter Buckley, chancellor for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said he had one goal in mind with going forward with the project.
“I’m going to create more dentists,” he said.
The need to create more dentists and to help create them in Kingsport began almost a decade ago.
In 2013, city leaders first started talking about the need for a dental school in Northeast Tennessee and courted the University of Tennessee on perhaps putting that school in downtown Kingsport.
The initiative once again heated up almost 18 months ago when Mark Cox, a former Eastman Chemical Co. executive, attended a conference with University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. During the conference, Boyd talked about coming up with “big ideas,” so Cox came up with his own big idea: Seek to get a dental school in Kingsport.
He then spoke with ETSU President Brian Noland and the wheels started turning.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said Cox’s involvement was essential.
“He’s been so vital in this whole thing,” McCartt said. “He really pressed the idea of why not Kingsport and why not partner with ETSU and how we can bring this together.”
Once the doors open on the clinic, it would be supported by Ballad Health dentists receiving their residency requirements. It would also serve as a place for two-week rotations for University of Tennessee and ETSU dental students.
The primary responsibility right now, though, will be to assist those throughout Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky who need dental treatment. The clinic will also assist low-income patients by offering a sliding scale of payment.
“The focus is meeting health care needs,” said Noland. “The education needs will come later.”
The plans call for a phase-by-phase approach to the educational portion. Phase 2 would allow students to complete their last two years of dental school at the facility. The potential cost for expansion during that phase could be $10 million to $19 million for startup and buildout, with annual operational costs of $4 million to $6 million. Phase 3, when the facility would become a full-fledged four-year accredited school, would require about $65 million, with $8 million in annual operational costs.
Noland said it’s work that has started and will continue.
“It took us a decade to get to this point. Who knows how long it will take us to get to the next point,” he said. “But we’ve begun that journey.”