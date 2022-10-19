Dental Clinic announcement

Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night.

 Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — A new dental clinic that could one day turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school came closer to reality on Tuesday when the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with three other partners to move forward with the project.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced during the BMA’s regularly scheduled meeting that they were hoping to move forward on trying to lease property adjacent to the campus of Holston Valley Medical Center.

