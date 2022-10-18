featured breaking UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night. Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport.The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college."We think we should start slowly and build up to that," Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said. The clinic will be located on West Sevier Avenue on the campus of Holston Valley Medical Center.The announcement was made during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen's regular business meeting.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dental Clinic Clinic University Hospital Kingsport University Of Tennessee Health Science Center James Ragain Hope Official Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR