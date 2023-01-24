JONESBOROUGH — Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night.
At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
“I did bring my harmonica,” Hodges told commissioners. “My daughter-in-law told me to learn ‘Rocky Top.’ She said if you want to be a Tennessean you’ll have to do it.”
Hodges, a survivor of the sinking of the famed aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in a pivotal naval battle in the Pacific, was honored by county officials at the meeting with a proclamation from Mayor Joe Grandy marking his upcoming 100th birthday on Feb. 5.
Hodges spent more than 60 years as a pastor or interim pastor at churches in Florida, Michigan, Washington, D.C., and Kentucky after attending Baptist Bible Institute in Lakeland, Florida. A father of four children, Hodges moved to Johnson City to live with his son and daughter-in-law after Hurricane Michael plowed through the Florida Panhandle in 2018.
The proclamation approved by commissioners on Monday night notes that Hodges is just one of a handful of living survivors of the USS Yorktown and he was among a group of them who returned to the battle site in the summer.
Johnson City Press Staff Writer Kayla Hackney interviewed Hughes for a story that appeared on Feb. 2, 2022, about the naval veteran and his neighbor, David Denny, who built a replica model of the USS Yorktown and included a special tribute to Hughes on it.
Hodges was assigned to the USS Yorktown where he worked as a fireman in the boiler room. He saw the ship take damage during the Battle of Coral Sea in May 1942 and was injured when the ship was attacked and eventually sunk during the Battle of Midway the very next month.
During the Battle of Midway, the USS Yorktown was struck by torpedoes and a 500-pound bomb.
Hodges told the Press he recalled working in the ship’s boiler room when one of the torpedoes hit, which knocked him forward and forced his arm in between two steam pipes. He had to have help from two men to pull his arm free which severely dislocated his shoulder.
Just a few moments after Hodges was able to free his arm, the men aboard the USS Yorktown were given orders to abandon ship.
“I still got a shoulder out of place, I’ve got to get off the ship, I’ve got to get into the water somehow and then I’ve got to swim somehow,” Hodges told Hackney.
Hodges was able to secure his arm with a life jacket before escaping the Yorktown, which sank on June 7, 1942, killing more than 50 crew members.
After returning to the United States and spending time recovering from his injuries, Hodges was assigned to the USS West Virginia. That ship, which was sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was raised shortly after his assignment, and he and his shipmates got to work repairing it.
Once it was repaired, Hodges was removed from active duty because of his shoulder injury. After doing several different jobs for the Navy, Hodges was given his discharge on Nov. 1, 1945.