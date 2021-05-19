BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to consider two resolutions regarding schools and property at its monthly meeting Thursday evening.
For West Ridge
The first resolution would authorize the Sullivan County Board of Education to spend $300,000 from the Sullivan County school system’s fund balance to purchase an 8.2-acre parcel of property neighboring West Ridge High School.
According to the resolution: Current owners of what is called “the Bishop property” have threatened to sue over water drainage issues at the entrance to the new county high school; the Sullivan County Board of Education has “determined the need for the acreage ... which can be used to improve the entrance to West Ridge High School and ensure the safety of students and faculty;” and the BOE approved the purchase of the property on May 4.
Although this is the resolution’s first consideration during a commission meeting, a vote appears likely. Its sponsors have requested a waiver of the rules. That’s a step required for a vote on first consideration. To gain approval, resolutions voted on under a waiver of the rules require a two-thirds majority voting “yes.” That’s 16 out of 24 commissioners. Nine commissioners have indicated support for the resolution by signing on as sponsors. They include: Judy Blalock (primary sponsor), Todd Broughton, Terry Harkleroad, Sam Jones, Darlene Calton, Randy Morrell, Mar Vance, Hunter Locke and John Gardner.
For the community
The second resolution seeks “to secure Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle schools for community use.”
The two schools, which share a campus, will close for good at the end of the current school year.
The resolution, sponsored by the three commissioners who represent the district, which includes Blountville — Joyce Crosswhite, Tony Leonard, and Michael Cole, states that the county “has an opportunity to secure use of the property and provide community services.”
The resolution further states the county “has a further interest in maintaining the integrity of the neighborhoods surrounding the schools.”
It calls on the commission to secure the use of the grounds and buildings “for the enjoyment and interests of the citizenry of Sullivan County while continuing to support the heritage of the Blountville community as the county seat.”
If approved as drafted, the resolution would require County Attorney Dan Street to “research and establish borders and boundaries to said property.”
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. Public comment is heard shortly after the meeting begins, prior to discussion or votes on any of resolutions.