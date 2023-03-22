The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will be at Kingsport City Hall , 415 Broad Street, in the next two weeks to assist low-income households to apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.
The dates are:
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will be at Kingsport City Hall , 415 Broad Street, in the next two weeks to assist low-income households to apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.
The dates are:
UETHDA received federal COVID grant money to help low-income families pay utility bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Income limits depend on the number of persons in a household. For example, a household of four can earn as much as $50,902 annually and still qualify for assistance.
If a resident qualifies, the LIHWAP grant will pay $250 on your account, even if the resident owes as little as $10. Some customers receive as much as $5,000.
Anyone wishing to apply will need to bring a copy of at least one social security card for someone in the home, a copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application, along with proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.
The LIHWAP program is scheduled to end Sept. 30. UETHDA has dispensed $365,000 in LIHWAP funds throughout its eight-county service area with $1.3 million remaining.
Residents wanting to turn in their application or ask about assistance sooner, please go to UETHDA’s office at 301 Louis Street or call them at 423-246-6180.
If a resident has a delinquent balance and don’t qualify for federal assistance, they can make a payment arrangement with Customer Service, including paying the balance over a 12-month period to prevent your water from being cut off.
Residents can call Customer Service at 423-343-9860 or visit City Hall on Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.