BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, who died from COVID-19.
"Rest in peace, Deputy. We will not forget your service and sacrifice. Roger A. Mitchell — End of Watch: 08/24/2021."
That's how the SCSO concluded its press release Wednesday announcing the loss of Mitchell.
Mitchell died Tuesday evening after battling the effects of COVID-19, which he contracted during the course of his duties as a corrections officer assigned to the transportation division, according to the release.
Mitchell joined the sheriff’s office in August 2013, and his fellow officers would tell you that he was a hard worker, dependable, and always kind, the release states.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell acknowledged Mitchell’s selfless service to the department and to the citizens of Sullivan County. They ask members of the community to keep his family, friends, and his SCSO brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers.
Cassidy described Mitchell as "the epitome of a law enforcement professional."
"He was always eager to work, he was dedicated, and he was passionate about serving the citizens of Sullivan County," Cassidy said. "Roger was always willing to help out wherever he was needed working overtime and additional duties as well. Roger’s attitude and personality were infectious and he greeted everyone with a smile. He will be truly missed. Please remember his family and our entire law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and months."
Staff writer J.H. Osborne contributed to this report.