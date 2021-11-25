KINGSPORT — No one was injured in a Thanksgiving morning fire in a commercial building in Kingsport.
Kingsport firefighters responded to the structure fire Thursday morning on the 100 block of Regional Park Drive in Kingsport, according to an email and photo from Kingsport Fire Department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey.
Brickey, spokesman for the department and also its public education officer, said firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
"KFD Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and preserve much of the building," Brickey said Thursday afternoon. "As of the 1 p.m. hour, KFD has cleared the structure and returned to their stations. The cause of the fire is currently investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal's Office. No injuries were reported."
Brickey said multiple KFD off duty-personnel were called in to assist. He also thanked the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Emergency Medical Service, Sullivan County Emergency Medical Agency and the Red Cross for their help after they responded to the scene.
Return to timesnews.net for any updates on the fire. Also, see Saturday's print newspaper.
