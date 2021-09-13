Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.
At 9:31 a.m. Monday, VSP responded to an emergency call at the airport. At this stage of the investigation, it appears an Alon single-engine aircraft was in the process of landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport when the pilot says he experienced problems with steering the aircraft. The plane ran off the left side of the runway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its top, according to a news release.
"The pilot, a 68-year-old male from Ohio, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries," the release states. "He was the aircraft's only occupant."
The plane had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport to refuel.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified. The incident remains under investigation, the news release states.
