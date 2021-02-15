UPDATE: The individual found deceased at the scene of an accident early Monday has been identified as Edgar R. Jennings, age 47, of Bluff City, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The SSCO Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team (FIRST) investigation revealed that Jennings was not likely wearing his seat belt, as he was ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release issued by the SCSO this morning.
The investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the crash.
Original article:
BLUFF CITY — An early-morning traffic accident on Monday killed one person and injured another, according to press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From that release:
• Before 5:30 a.m. February 15, SCSO officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of Whitehead Road.
• Before arriving at the scene of the accident, officers encountered an adult male, Cody Hammons, age 24, walking on the road with injuries.
• Hammons, the driver of the vehicle, had left the scene on foot in search of a phone to call 911.
• Upon arriving at the crash scene, the passenger was found deceased. The name of the deceased individual is not being released at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.
• The vehicle, a 1999 silver Chevrolet Blazer, was pulling a boat and trailer and veered off the road, striking a guard rail. This impact knocked the boat off the trailer, which then caused the vehicle to flip and land upside down in a ditch.
• Hammons was later released from a local hospital.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team (FIRST) is continuing the investigation into the cause of this crash.