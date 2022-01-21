Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning released the name of the victim in Thursday's fatal house fire.
The person found deceased in the home has been identified as Karen Herron, 51, according to a press release. Another individual was transported from the fire for medical treatment.
Investigators responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the fire. The fire has been ruled accidental, the press release states.
Previous story:
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in Bristol Thursday.
The SCSO received a 911 call reporting a house fire in the 100 block of Cedar Road at 12:52 p.m., according to a press release. Volunteer fire departments and Sullivan County EMS also responded to the residence.
One individual was transported for medical treatment, the press release states, and one individual was located inside the residence deceased.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No further information is available at this time.