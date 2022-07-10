BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died Sunday at the boat ramp on Highway 421 as James Falin, 43, with an unconfirmed address of Gate City, Virginia.
A press release issued Monday morning states foul play is not suspected and an autopsy was requested since it was an unattended death. The SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.
The sheriff's office said the man is believed to have died after falling in the lake while unloading a boat.
According to a news release issued Sunday from Capt. Andy Seabolt, SCSO received a call at 6:49 a.m. Sunday. Investigators spoke to witnesses on a boat that described hearing someone yell for help.
The witnesses led responders to the area near the ramp. The SCSO Dive Team recovered a body from the lake.