UPDATE: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Scott County. The crash occurred July 30, 2020, at 1:50 p.m. on Route 23, less than a mile north of Route 871.
A tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck the mountainside and partially jackknifed. A southbound 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche struck the rear of the truck.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Erik W. Schultz, 32, of Maryville, Tenn., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Patricia L. Jones, 62, of Duffield, Va., died at the scene. An 11-year-old male passenger was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Schultz was charged with reckless driving.
______________________________________________
Previous story:
