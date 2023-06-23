featured Update: Missing Kingsport boy found safe CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Joshua Hunley Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe.Joshua Hunley, of Kingsport, was reported missing by a family member at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to a police report.He was last seen around 8 p.m. on foot in the 300 block of Walker Street, authorities said.Authorities said his disappearance did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert and foul play was not suspected.Kingsport police said because of his age and medical issues he has been entered into the NCIC as missing and endangered. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Sports Anatomy Clothing Politics Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Paintball offers fun for the whole family Update: Missing Kingsport boy found safe 60th time is a charm: 'Trail of the Lonesome Pine' outdoor drama returns to stage June 23 Hill wins Republican primary in 3rd District special election; Love takes Democratic primary MECC Solar Workforce Accelerator Program gets second VCEDA grant Wise County grand jury indicts 26 ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.