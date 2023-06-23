Joshua Hunley

Joshua Hunley

 Contributed photo

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

Joshua Hunley, of Kingsport, was reported missing by a family member at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to a police report.

