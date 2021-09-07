KINGSPORT – A 37-year-old Kingsport man faces a litany of charges after driving through a security gate at Eastman, setting his vehicle on fire, then fleeing through the plant in a stolen pickup truck.
The chaotic acts took place around 6:15 a.m. Monday near Gate 6 at Eastman Chemical Company (100 N. Eastman Road), according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
Justin Lee Carroll had crashed a 2006 Nissan Maxima through the perimeter security gate and continued on into the plant, the release states. Carroll parked his car, stuffed a roll of napkins into the cup holder and lit them on fire with the fire eventually spreading to other parts of the vehicle before being extinguished, the release states.
Then, police say, Carroll fled from his vehicle and stole a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Eastman. He drove the truck through the plant while being pursued by Kingsport police. Several employees had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by Carroll, the release states.
Eventually, Carroll crashed the truck into a fence, but attempted to flee again in the vehicle, however, the tires were unable to get traction on the wet grass, the release states. Officers eventually had to forcibly remove him from the truck to take him into custody.
Carroll was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, felony reckless endangerment, felony vandalism, felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of meth for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI and violation of implied consent and arson.
According to the press release, Carroll was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then taken to the Kingsport City Jail. He was arraigned this morning with a bond set at $75,000 and is expected to be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail later today.
Carroll is scheduled to appear back in court on September 21.
At the time of his arrest, Carroll had in his possession more than 48 grams of Methamphetamine (individually packaged for resale), a glass pipe and more than $1,100 in cash.
